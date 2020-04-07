Wilton tri-board meeting Thursday to discuss budgets

The Board of Selectmen, Board of Education and Board of Finance are holding a tri-board meeting on Thursday, April 9, at 6 p.m.

“We will get everyone up to speed on how the budget will work,” First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice said at Monday’s selectmen’s meeting.

The boards will review all the executive orders issued by Gov. Ned Lamont that relate to the budget.

One of the governor’s executive orders, 7S, orders municipalities to establish two tax programs, a “Deferment Program” and “Low Interest Rate Program.” Municipalities can choose to participate in one or both programs.

The meeting will be livestreamed from a link on the town’s website.