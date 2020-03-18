Wilton transfer station rules change

Wilton residents may deposit their recyclables in the containers at the transfer station. Due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19, the station is operating under new hours and with certain restrictions.

WILTON — While the transfer station will remain open — while other town facilities are closed over concerns about the potential spread of COVID-19 — there will be changes to the way it operates.

Effective Thursday, March 19, and until further notice, the station will be open on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m and on the second and fourth Saturday of the month from 9 a.m. to noon for household garbage and recycling only. No tickets are required.

Bulky waste, appliances or electronics will not be accepted.

Those who use the transfer station are being asked to keep their distance from the employees and other residents.

A message from the town said transfer station employees will provide direction, but have been ordered not to provide assistance with the handling of materials. Residents are asked to not request assistance.