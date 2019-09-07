Wilton traffic issues — flashing light, motorcyle ride

The CT United Ride, Connecticut's largest 9/11 tribute, will pass through Wilton on Sunday, Sept. 8. Traffic along Westport Road (Route 33) and Route 7 will be affected from the intersection of Westport Road and School Street (Route 107) in Georgetown from about 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Wilton police report the traffic light at the intersection of Danbury Rd. (Route 7) and Station Road will be on flash for the duration of the weekend due to an electrical malfunction.

The state Department of Transportation has been advised and will address it on Monday, Sept. 9.

Police advise using caution while passing through this intersection. Vehicles from Station Road will not be permitted to make a left turn onto Danbury Road until the light is repaired.

Motorcycle ride

The CT United Ride, a fundraiser that pays tribute to the victims and first responders of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, will pass through Wilton on Sunday, Sept. 8. It is the largest motorcycle ride in the state.

The 60-mile motorcade starts at Norden Park in Norwalk at approximately 11:30 a.m. and travels through Westport, Wilton, Redding, Bethel, Newtown, Monroe, Trumbull, and Fairfield; ending at Seaside Park in Bridgeport.

The procession should reach Wilton at approximately 11:45 and will obstruct roadways along its route for 30 to 45 minutes. The route is closed and continuous, meaning that with the assistance of a police escort the participating motorcyclists drive through traffic lights.

The procession will travel north on Westport Road (Route 33) from Westport and continue north onto Danbury Road (Route 7) to School Street (Route 107) into Redding.

Route 7 and Route 33 (Westport Road) northbound will be closed during the procession. Motorists should anticipate extended traffic delays along the procession’s route.

Wilton police and Wilton CERT will assist in the procession escort and road closures.