Wilton traffic advisory issued for graduation on Saturday

The Wilton Police Department has issued a Traffic Advisory for Wilton High School graduation on Saturday, June 13. The Wilton Police Department has issued a Traffic Advisory for Wilton High School graduation on Saturday, June 13. Photo: Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wilton traffic advisory issued for graduation on Saturday 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WILTON — The Wilton Police Department has issued the following Traffic Advisory for Saturday, June 13:

Residents and those using the roads in Wilton on June 13, are reminded that the Wilton High School Graduation procession will be taking place from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m.

Traffic between Wilton High School and Ridgefield Road may be affected during this time period.

Those wishing to enter Wilton Center are encouraged to drive into the Center from Wolfpit Road and to avoid Ridgefield Road as no traffic will be permitted to turn onto Ridgefield Road for approximately 20 minutes.

Those wishing to watch the procession are asked to park at the Wilton Train Station and stand on the sidewalk on Danbury Road, social distance and wear face masks if within six feet of others.