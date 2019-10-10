Wilton town planner to resign

Bob Nerney will resign as Wilton’s town planner, according to a statement released Thursday by First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice. He will continue in his position until Feb. 7.

Vanderslice said she made the announcement with mixed emotions, citing “excitement for Bob that he will be returning to his beginnings, a much larger environment, a city that served as the first Connecticut home for his family and which is only ten minutes from his current home. On the other hand, without question Bob is the best in his profession and is one of the nicest individuals one can meet.”

Nerney has been Wilton’s town planner for more than 18 years, helping to guide the town through two Plans of Conservation and Development. He also offered information and advice to the Planning and Zoning Commission as it considered many issues — some that brought changes to a growing town including the establishment of liquor stores and the expansion of ASML — and others that did not go forward such as a zoning request from Rolling Hills Country Club to allow employees to live on the premises, establishing age-restricted zoning, and stadium lighting at Middlebrook School.

Nerney’s tenure also saw the town establish moratoriums on medical marijuana facilities and affordable housing developments.

“I know I speak for all Town employees and residents when I say, Bob, we will miss you greatly and we wish you the best,” Vanderslice said.

She and Planning and Zoning Commission Chair Scott Lawrence will present the Board of Selectmen with a recommended recruitment plan for Nerney’ successor.