Wilton town officials are sworn in

Town Clerk Lori Kabak, right, congratulates First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice at Wilton's swearing-in ceremony on Nov. 21. Town Clerk Lori Kabak, right, congratulates First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice at Wilton's swearing-in ceremony on Nov. 21. Photo: Contributed Photo / Photo: Contributed Photo / Image 1 of / 9 Caption Close Wilton town officials are sworn in 1 / 9 Back to Gallery

Wilton’s newly elected and re-elected town officials will take their seats on Dec. 1, but they were sworn in at a ceremony on Thursday evening, Nov. 21, in the Brubeck Room at Wilton Library.

Winning election or re-election on Nov. 5 were:

First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice (R).

Board of Selectmen members Josh Cole (R) and Ross Tartell (D).

Board of Finance members Peter Balderston (R), Mike Kaelin (D), Chris Stroup (U), and Kevin Gardiner (D).

Board of Education members Jennifer Lalor (R), Mandi Schmauch (R), and Ruth DeLuca (D).

Planning and Zoning Commission members Melissa-Jean Rotini (U), Rick Tomasetti (R), Matt Murphy (R), Florence Johnson (D), and Jennifer Warren (R).

Zoning Board of Appeals members Monty Du (R), Libby Bufano (R), Anthony Cenatiempo (R), Gerald Holdridge (R), and Sunila Kapur (D).

Board of Assessment Appeals members Bob Zsunkan (D) and Dan Falta (R).

Constables Christopher Gardner (R), Lianne Acosta-Rua (R), Raymond Tobiassen (R), Ernie Ricco (D), and Bo Mitchell (D).