Wilton town hall ramps up hours

Wilton's transfer station will begin accepting bulky waste on May 28. Vehicle permits and tickets will once again be required.

WILTON — Town hall and the annex will be back to regular business hours on Tuesday, May 26, but both buildings remain off-limits to visitors. Business will continue to be conducted by drop box, email or phone only during the times departments are open.

Hours for most departments at town hall — assessor, finance, first selectwoman, human resources, information systems, tax collector and town clerk — are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The registrars of voters have part-time hours.

Hours for departments in the annex are:

Public Works — 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Building Department —7:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

Health Department — 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Planning and Zoning/Environmental Affairs — 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Transfer station

The transfer station on Mather Street will be open Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and the second and fourth Saturdays of each month from 9 a.m. noon. Beginning May 28, disposal fees and vehicle permits will once again be required.

Residents with bulky waste, appliances and electronics may now drop them off on Thursdays and every second and fourth Saturday.

The transfer station will be closed Saturday, May 23, through Monday, May 25, for the Memorial Day weekend.

Information on obtaining vehicle permits or tickets for disposal is on the transfer station’s web page at wiltonct.org. The page also includes information on what the transfer station will and will not accept.