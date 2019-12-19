Wilton toasts gingerbread winners

Winners have been announced for the second annual “How Sweet It Is in Wilton” Gingerbread House Contest, with one winning entry featured by a national veterans’ organization.

The theme of the 2019 contest was celebrating the past, present and future of Wilton. Winners of $25 Wilton Chamber of Commerce gift certificates provided by Fairfield County Bank were:

Most Visionary Wilton Place: Tina Duncan for Naturally Beautiful Wilton.

Best Historical Wilton Place: Viv and Halli Stewart for American Legion James B. Whipple Post 86, and Aurora, Winnie and Sabrina Gulati for Merwin Meadows 1960.

Most Whimsical: Amir Rahamim for Gingerbread Village inspired by Paw Patrol.

Community Favorite: American Legion James B. Whipple Post 86.

The American Legion National, an organization of U.S. war Veterans, featured a story about the Post 86 gingerbread house on its webpage.

The story tells how Viv Stewart and her family have been part of Post 86 through Scouting and the post’s support of the soccer program Kick for Nick. Their son, Kace, is a recipient of Post 86’s American Legion Certificate of School Award for Distinguished Achievement.

It took Viv and her daughter Halli more than two days to build the graham cracker house, according to the story. The house resembles Post 86 from the side staircase made with Starburst candy, to flag poles made of licorice with the American and POW flag, and the Kick for Nick net filled with candy to reflect soccer balls.

“What they did was fantastic,” Post 86 Adjutant Tom Moore said in the story. “They did a great job keeping with the foundation of the post. Whatever you see on the gingerbread house, if you came to our post you would recognize it immediately.”

Viv and Halli’s intention wasn’t to win the contest, according to the story, but to choose a landmark in their hometown and then have fun figuring out how to make it completely edible.

The house will be displayed at the home of Post 86 to celebrate its centennial in 2020.

Judges of the gingerbread house contest were Wilton Library art chair Ed MacEwen, Wilton Superintendent of Schools Kevin Smith, and Wilton First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice. In addition, the public voted for the community favorite.

All the gingerbread houses will be on display until Sunday, Dec. 22 at Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Road, Wilton.

pgay@wiltonbulletin.com