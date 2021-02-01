Wilton to serve as backdrop in new novel

2
WILTON — Wilton residents will be able to pick out some of the town’s most recognizable landmarks in McGarvey Black’s new novel, “The Fussy Virgin,” which pits the fictional 29-year-old Callie Swan, a native Wiltonian, under the stressful city lights of Manhattan.
Black paints the dichotomy of the character’s lived experiences through her adopted home of New York City and her true home in Wilton. While the main character tries to navigate her way through the city, her hometown repeatedly serves as a calming and centering “haven,” as Black puts it, for the main character in the story.