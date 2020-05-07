Wilton to reopen tennis courts on limited basis

Izzy Koziol warms up before her FCIAC girls tennis finals match on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Wilton High School. The tennis court, which has been closed since March 16, due to the coronavirus pandemic, is set to reopen on a limited basis on Saturday, May 9, 2020. less Izzy Koziol warms up before her FCIAC girls tennis finals match on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Wilton High School. The tennis court, which has been closed since March 16, due to the coronavirus pandemic, is set ... more Photo: H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wilton to reopen tennis courts on limited basis 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WILTON — After being closed since March 16 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the town of Wilton is reopening the Wilton High School/Route 7 tennis courts on a limited basis effective, Saturday, May 9.

The reopening is subject to social distancing requirements and USTA guidelines for safe play.

The announcement was made Thursday night in an email from the first selectwoman’s office.

With the limited re-opening, the following protocols are being implemented:

Select courts will be open for singles (family only) play and by reservation only, seven days a week from 9:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

Courts will be available to Wilton residents only during this phase of reopening and guests will not be allowed.

Court use will be by reservation only, no walk ups. Reservations must be made online through e-Trak on the Wilton Parks and Recreation website. Court reservations will be for one hour time periods with a 15 minute break between reservations. Reservations must be made 24 hours in advance.

Contact Kregg Zulkeski at kregg.zulkeski@wiltonct.org with questions about online registration.

The town has released a detailed Phase 1 Protocol document for this limited tennis court reopening.

Access to courts will be rolled out in phases, each with a specific and distinct protocol. “The cooperation of those using the facilities is important to keep the community safe and to lay the groundwork for continued facility openings,” Vanderslice said.

For more information, contact Steve Pierce, Director of Parks and Recreation, at 203-834-6234 or steve.pierce@wiltonct.org.

pgay@wilton bulletin.com