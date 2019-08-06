Wilton to hold tax relief public hearing for Gold Star parents

The Wilton Board of Selectmen is holding a public hearing on Monday, Aug 12, to hear public comment on the proposed Gold Star Parent and Spouse Tax Relief ordinance.

The ordinance affects Wilton residents who were parents of a child who was killed in action, or the surviving spouse of a person who was killed in action while performing active military duty with the armed forces, as defined in Subsection (a) of Section 27-103 of the Connecticut General Statutes.

Such parent or surviving spouse shall be entitled to an exemption from property tax in the amount of ten percent (10%) of the assessed value of any such eligible parent's or surviving spouse's property, provided that such parent's or surviving spouse's qualifying income does not exceed the maximum income amount as provided under Connecticut General Statutes §12-81l plus $25,000.

The exemption shall be applied to the assessed value of any such eligible parent's or surviving spouse's property.

A copy of the full text of the proposed Gold Star Parent and Spouse Tax Relief ordinance is on file in the office of the Wilton Town Clerk.

The public hearing will be held at 8 p.m. in Meeting Room B at Wilton Town Hall.