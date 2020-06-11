https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/news/article/Wilton-to-hold-Flag-Day-ceremony-this-Sunday-15332763.php
Wilton to hold Flag Day ceremony this Sunday
WILTON — American Legion Post 86 will celebrate Flag Day with a simple ceremony on Sunday, June 14, at 2 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Green in Wilton Center.
Several Boy Scouts from Troop 125, state Senator Will Haskell (D-26) and Legionnaires will honor Old Glory. Flags will be given out and there will be a special handout for young children.
The public is welcome, and is asked to bring a mask and maintain social distancing.
View Comments