The Wilton Board of Selectmen voted to hire a new fire chief on Thursday, May 21. The fire department has been without a permanent chief for nearly one year.

WILTON — The town of Wilton is getting a new fire chief, but their name is being withheld for the time being.

The Board of Selectmen voted Thursday night to authorize First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice to execute an employment agreement with a candidate for fire chief as recommended by the Fire Commission.

The person will serve as acting deputy chief of the Wilton Fire Department until Nov. 1., when Interim Chief Geoffrey R. Herald is planning to leave. The candidate will then become the department’s permanent chief.

“I’m anxious to get Interim Chief Herald some assistance during the pandemic,” Vanderslice said at the meeting.

An announcement of the new chief will be made after there is an executed agreement with the Fire Commission, she said.

While the name of the candidate was not disclosed at the meeting, Vanderslice said afterwards it was not the same person the selectmen rejected on April 28. “It’s a new candidate,” she said.

After an executive session at a special meeting on April 28, the Board of Selectmen voted not to hire a candidate for the chief’s job that had been recommended by the Fire Commission.

The town has been without a permanent full-time fire chief for nearly one year. Herald, a former Danbury Fire Chief has been serving as interim chief since July 1, 2019.

Herald replaced Ron Kanterman, who served as Wilton’s fire chief from 2014 to 2019.

