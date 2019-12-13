Wilton teen nominated as a top kart driver

WILTON — A Wilton teen is rocking the kart racing world.

Emma Delattre, 17, has been nominated for Best Female Driver in Vroom magazine’s 2019 awards. It is the first time the magazine dedicated to the “small four-wheel sport” has established an award specifically for women.

Emma has been nominated for her performance in the Rok Superfinal. According to Emma’s mother, Mary Kate, she has represented Team USA in the World Finals in Italy for the last two years as the sole female on the team. this year, she finished 21st out of 100 drivers from 60 countries.

Emma, who is a high honors seior at Wooster School in Danbury, has been racing karts since she was 8. She has been competing on the international level since she was 11.

At 17 she has traveled the world and has met people from around the world. Emma has raced on the Florida winter tour, in New York, New Jersey, Louisiana, Utah, California and Indiana. She has also raced in Canada and Europe. Despite all her travels and competition, Emma has remained a full-time student earning high honors.

Voting ends on Saturday, Dec. 14, and votes may be submitted at http://www.vroomkart.com/vroom-women-awards-2019.