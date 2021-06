WILTON — The Trackside Teen Center has unveiled a bench memorial to honor longtime Wilton resident and former Trackside Board of Directors member Henry “Bud” Boucher.

Boucher died in January at 73 with an ensuing service at Our Lady of Fatima in Wilton where he was a parishioner, but a celebration of his life to unveil the new bench memorial was held at the Trackside Teen Center on Saturday.

“The Board of Directors collectively had discussed a few different ideas,” said Trackside Director Cindy Moser. She said Boucher’s widowed wife Antonia, or Toni, had reached out to the nonprofit organization to host a celebration of Bud’s life.

Toni kicked off the gathering Saturday with a few stories and quips about Bud. Moser said it was an opportunity for many in town who Boucher had crossed paths with to trade loving anecdotes with one another.

“Bud was an almost-12 year member of our board,” Moser said. “He had been a part of (Trackside) for over half of our existence. He was always a solid foundation of our board.”

Moser said it was comforting to meet the other groups in town that Boucher had been associated with and helped, including the Wilton Rotary Club, which Boucher was one of the founders of; the Knights of Columbus; and the American Legion Post 86.

“He was a longtime member of the American Legion and a 16-year member of the post here in Wilton,” said Post 86 Adjutant Tom Moore. “He was also a member at Post 12 in Norwalk for a number of years. Back when he transferred to Wilton, Post 86 was just getting its feet under us and becoming active in the community again, and he was a part of that.”

Moore detailed Boucher’s service career as part of the U.S. Air Force first as a pilot and then being stationed at a missile silo.

Boucher held “just about every position” at the American Legion Post 86 except for commander, according to Moore.

“He did a lot of fundraising for the post,” he said, coinciding with recollections by Moser of similar efforts he made at Trackside.

“Bud was always looking for more ways to help the organization. He would find fundraising opportunities, different opportunities to reach out,” Moser said. “He was very instrumental.”

The teen center’s executive director said that the bench, which sits just beyond the doors of the building, will serve as a daily reminder to the service that Boucher provided to the Wilton community through his dedication and insight.