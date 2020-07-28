https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/news/article/Wilton-taxes-are-due-by-Aug-3-15439505.php
Wilton taxes are due by Aug. 3
Photo: Jeannette Ross / Hearst Connecticut Media
WILTON — Property tax payments in Wilton must be received or postmarked by Aug. 3, unless approved for a tax deferral.
Payments can be made either online, through the mail or via the drop box in the vestibule of Wilton Town Hall.
Complete applications for COVID-19 tax deferrals are due by July 31.
Complete applications for seniors and individuals with a disability tax credits and tax deferrals are due by July 31.
For more information, call the tax collector’s office at 203-563-0125.
View Comments