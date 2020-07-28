  • The next round of property taxes in Wilton is due on Aug. 3. Photo: Jeannette Ross / Hearst Connecticut Media / Wilton Bulletin

WILTON — Property tax payments in Wilton must be received or postmarked by Aug. 3, unless approved for a tax deferral.

Payments can be made either online, through the mail or via the drop box in the vestibule of Wilton Town Hall.

Complete applications for COVID-19 tax deferrals are due by July 31.

Complete applications for seniors and individuals with a disability tax credits and tax deferrals are due by July 31.

For more information, call the tax collector’s office at 203-563-0125.