Wilton tax assessor is now accepting assessment appeals

For residents thinking of appealing their real and personal property assessment, applications to the Wilton Board of Assessment Appeals must be filed on or before Friday March 20, to be scheduled for a hearing date. Appeals will be heard during the month of April.

Appeals are being heard relating to the Oct. 1, 2019 Grand List. Applications must be received by the Assessor’s Office no later than 4:30 p.m. on March 20.

Applications are available in the Assessor’s Office or online at wiltonct.org on the Assessor’s Office page.