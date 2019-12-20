Wilton taps new town planner from Norwalk

WILTON— Michael Wrinn has been selected as the next Director of Planning and Land Use Management/Town Planner for the town of Wilton.

In announcing his appointment, First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice said, “Michael Wrinn has a demonstrated ability to work collaboratively and transparently with commissioners, developers, fellow employees and residents. He brings extensive experience in master planning, an area of current focus for the Planning and Zoning Commission.”

Wrinn currently serves as Norwalk’s Assistant Director of Planning and Zoning. He joined the city 38 years ago, shortly after graduating from University of Connecticut with a Bachelor of Science in Natural Resource Conservation, Vanderslice said.

Wrinn will be replacing Bob Nerney, who is retiring after serving 18 years as Wilton’s town planner. Nerney helped guide the town through two Plans of Conservation and Development.

Wrinn will assume his new role beginning Jan. 21.

“It’s Wilton’s great fortune to get such a talented and experienced town planner,” said former P&Z chair Scott Lawrence. “Mike’s insight and skills will be essential as the head of the land use department, especially as the town embarks on major planning and zoning projects in the next two to three years, including master planning in the village centers and the Danbury Road/Route 7 commercial corridor. It is an exciting time for land use matters in Wilton.”

Lawrence chaired the search committee to find a new town planner. The committee was also comprised of Vanderslice, former P& Z commissioner Bas Nabulsi, and advisors Wilton Town Counsel Ira Bloom, Darien Director of Planning and Zoning Jeremy Ginsberg, and Wilton Director of Human Resources, Labor Relations, and Administrative Services, Sarah Taffel.

Vanderslice announced a new hire was in the works for the position at a Board of Selectmen’s meeting on Dec. 16. However, at that time, she said she could not announce who it was until the candidate notified their current employer.

