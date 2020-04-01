Wilton takes steps to stop activities on ballfields, playgrounds

WILTON — With the count of coronavirus cases in Wilton now up to 49, the town is taking additional measures to keep residents from congregating in outdoor areas.

“We are beyond frustrated with the continued use of closed recreation facilities by adults, teens and children,” First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice said in a message on the town’s website.

Although all town fields, playgrounds, courts and the high school track were closed two weeks ago, members of the public are still using them.

As a result, the town is taking additional steps, according to Vanderslice. More non-essential personnel will be patrolling the fields, track and playground. Greater impediments will be installed to prevent their use. Plus any remaining rims, nets or such will be removed, she said.

Wilton’s actions follow similar moves in nearby Weston, which has 29 confirmed cases of the coronavirus. Weston officials closed its athletic fields on Monday after residents reported seeing boys playing group games and sports.

Vanderslice referred to the recent press conference with Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx where deaths in the U.S. from the virus were projected at 100,000 to 200,000 assuming full mitigation if Americans followed social distancing and safety rules (see list below).

“Think about that and then ask yourself, ‘Who do I want to be?’ The guy or gal that follows the rules and helps saves lives or the guy or gal that thinks the rules don’t apply to them and is indifferent to others?” she asked.

“We now have the data from the experts,’ she continued. “We are seeing what is happening in Wilton and our neighboring communities. Please, follow the rules. Please behave as if you have the virus and as if those around you do as well. Do it for yourself, your family, your parents and grandparents and those of your fellow Wilton community members.”

In other news, she referred to Gov. Lamont’s Executive Order 7R which requires school districts to continue to employ staff, and continue to pay school bus companies.

“The order does not require municipalities to continue to employ municipal staff, but we are doing so, along with the schools,” she said.

List of rules for preventing the spread of the coronavirus, recommended by Vanderslice:

Stay home.

Frequently wash your hands.

Cough into a tissue and throw the tissue in the trash. No tissue, cough into your elbow and clean the area and dispose of the cleaning cloth.

Maintain a distance of six feet between you and another person. This standard applies whether inside or outside.

Consolidate your shopping and errands to minimize the numbers of days you must leave your home.

Plus:

Do not run to the store every time you hear a delivery has arrived. Widespread overbuying is the major cause of shortages. With businesses and schools closed and not ordering, new supply chains are open.

Take advantage of the delivery options offered by many Wilton businesses.

Practice your team sport on your own, not with your teammates. The internet is full of videos and suggestions on how to do this.

Do walk outside. If your street is walkable, please consider walking there rather than a public trail. When the NRVT parking lot, or that of another trail, is more than 50 percent full, please find another place to walk. There are 127 miles of town-owned roads, more than 80 private roads and more than 3 miles of sidewalk on state-owned roads.

Respect the town’s closure of fields and recreation facilities.

