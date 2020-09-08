Wilton swears in two new police officers

WILTON — Two new officers have joined the Wilton Police Department.

Elizbeth Myles and Navin Nair were sworn in on Sept. 8. Both will be attending the Connecticut Police Academy in Meriden starting Sept. 11. The current academy lasts a little over 26 weeks and will be a mix of virtual and onsite learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officer Myles grew up in Wilton and is a recent graduate of the University of New Haven. There she finished cum laude with a bachelor of science in criminal justice and a minor in sociology.

While attending UNH, she completed her college internship with the Norwalk Police Department. She was also a Wilton Police Explorer from 2011-15.

Officer Nair grew up in New Canaan and is a graduate of the Norwich Military Academy of Vermont. There he received a bachelor’s degree in psychology.

He has been serving in the Army National Guard since March 2017, as an artillery cannon crew member.

He is a member of the Wilton Volunteer Ambulance Corp. and works for Norwalk Hospital as an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT).