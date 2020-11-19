Wilton surpasses 400 cases of COVID

WILTON — With 15 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the past two days, Wilton has now surpassed the 400 mark with 406 total cases of COVID reported since the pandemic began in March.

The ages for the new COVID cases range from 6 to 61, from Nov. 10 through Nov. 18, according to First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice, who provided this breakdown:

Age Range......% of New Cases

0-10.................10.7%

11-20...............25.0%

21-30...............10.7%

31-40...............8.9%

41-50...............16.1%

51-60...............16.1%

61-70...............8.9%

71-80...............1.8%

81+..................1.8%

More than 35 percent of the new COVID cases were young people aged 0-20. Adults from 41-60 made up 32.2 percent of the new cases.

Vanderslice gave the following context for the latest COVID case information:

The specific number of Wilton residents, if any, hospitalized with COVID is not provided by the Connecticut Department of Public Health (DPH).

Reported new cases are as of 8:30 p.m. the evening prior to the day of the CT DPH report. The report may lag cases reported by the Wilton Public Schools.

The “known ages” are the ages of patients known to the Wilton Health Department. The information is provided either by the state for contact tracing or self-reported to the department or the schools. The state does not pass along all cases for contact tracing. Depending on the circumstances, state employees may instead perform contact tracing.

Town officials aren’t aware of any source for recovery statistics for COVID patients residing in Wilton, Fairfield County or Connecticut.

Efforts to expand testing

On a call Wednesday between municipal leaders and Gov. Ned Lamont’s staff, Vanderslice said the staff acknowledged the strain due to a surge in testing.

“In response, the state is working with state contracted partners to increase availability through new regional test sites,” Vanderslice said. “They will not be opening a site in each municipality. Instead, they will open sites at large venues with the capacity to serve the regional population.”

Many of the state partners are also seeking to expand hours. To do so, new hires are required, Vanderslice said.

“College students on break are encouraged to consider short-term employment and seek out those openings. Volunteers are also needed for the regional testing centers. You can volunteer through the CT Medical Reserve Corps or CT Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster,” she said.

A list of testing centers in abutting communities with website links is available on the Coronavirus page on the the town of Wilton’s website. Additional locations, including pop-up sites, are available on the state’s 211 site and the Community Health Center.

“The CT DPH Commissioner reminded us that testing is only one component in reducing the spread. Wearing masks and avoiding indoor gatherings are two critical components that everyone can practice,” Vanderslice said.

