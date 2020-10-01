Wilton surgeon joins Danbury, Norwalk hospitals

Dr. David Warren Doo of Wilton has joined the gynecologic oncology practice at Danbury Hospital and Norwalk Hospital, part of Nuvance Health.

Doo is a gynecologic oncologist who specializes in minimally invasive surgery using robotic surgical platforms, with the aim to improve patient experience and outcomes.

He is also an assistant clinical professor in the department of obstetrics and gynecology (OB/GYN) for the University of Vermont Larner College of Medicine. Doo will also be the assistant program director for the minimally invasive gynecologic oncology fellowship program at Nuvance Health starting in summer 2021.

Doo has published research results in nearly 20 peer-reviewed publications. He will continue advancing the gynecologic oncology field by participating in research at Nuvance Health, including national and international clinical trials through the health system’s NRG Oncology partnership.

“I’m proud to join Nuvance Health and the gynecologic oncology practice at Danbury and Norwalk hospitals because the health system is focused on caring for everyone regardless of their circumstances, which is important to me,” said Doo.

Doo most recently was a research and clinical fellow in the division of gynecologic oncology at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. He completed a residency in the department of OB/GYN at the University of Colorado. He earned a medical degree from the University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Medicine, and a bachelor of science and a bachelor of arts from Emory University in Atlanta, Ga.

To schedule an appointment, with Dr. Doo call 203-739-4900.