Wilton support group offers parents troubleshooting tips

Vanessa Elias Vanessa Elias Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Wilton support group offers parents troubleshooting tips 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

WILTON — Following high demand with previous parent support groups, a new group is being started by Wilton Youth Services — the “Support and Troubleshooting” parent group.

In the new group, parents are invited to ask questions, get suggestions, and practice the skills they’ve learned in other programs, with the support of other parents.

“Our aim is to provide parental support in a judgment-free zone,” according to Colleen Fawcett, Wilton Youth Services coordinator and one of the group’s leaders.

Fawcett will be joined by Vanessa Elias, past president of the Wilton Youth Council and facilitator of NAMI-CAN (National Alliance on Mental Illness Child & Adolescent Network) parent support groups.

“We’re starting this group following requests by parents for continuing support and conversations. Parents seemed hungry for more. So we designed this group to fill that express need,” said Fawcett.

Topics discussed in the group will be raised by the parents who are participating and are inclusive, and not geared to parents of children in any particular age group.

Some of the issues parents are particularly interested in are bedtime anxiety, struggles with transitions, vaping and/or drinking, angst about balance in life, diet, sleep, exercise, and screen time/social media, according to Fawcett. The group can discuss these and other issues parents have.

“We hope to foster honest conversations. Parents don’t have to be the ‘perfect parents.’ We all struggle with parenting. It can be troubling at times and sometimes super joyful. We hope parents who participate will share their advice with others,” said Fawcett.

The first “Support and Troubleshooting” parent group meeting is Feb. 7 and will continue to meet every other Friday until June 19, from 10 to 11:30 a.m., at the Comstock Community Center.

Advance registration is required by contacting Colleen Fawcett the week before by email at colleen.fawcett@wiltonct.org, or by phone at 203-834-6241.

pgay@wiltonbulletin.com