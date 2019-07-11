Wilton supermarket disturbance results in arrests

Two Bronx men have been accused of causing a disturbance and fraudulent use of a credit card at Stop & Shop on River Road.

Police received a report of a disturbance at the store at 5:47 p.m. on July 3. The complaint included a vehicle description and an officer saw the vehicle while answering the call. The car, a 2015 Mercedes C4, was heading south on Ridgefield Road and about to turn on Danbury Road when it was stopped.

According to police, two of the car’s occupants — Mohsin Patel, 22, and Ammar Kiswani, 21, — were involved in the disturbance at the store. Kiswani was making multiple purchases when approached by store employees due to suspicious activity. He began to yell and curse at the employees. Patel saw the exchange and began to yell obscenities as well.

Also during their investigation, police learned the credit card used for Kiswani’s purchases did not belong to either of the men and they did not have permission to use it. While making five purchases, $200 cash back was received on each. Kiswani had $600 in $20 bills and Mohsin had $400 in $20 bills. Both admitted the money was from the cash back, police said.

Both were charged with fourth-degree larceny, second-degree breach of peace, fraudulent use of a credit card over $500, and third-degree ID theft. They were released on $2,500 bond each and given a court date of July 12.