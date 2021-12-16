Wilton superintendent on TikTok challenge that spurred threat rumors: ‘We take these concerns very seriously’

WILTON — Superintendent Kevin Smith wrote a letter to the district Thursday addressing rumors and possible school threats derived from social media.
“We have recently learned of online messaging calling for possible school threats across America on Dec. 17,” Smith wrote. “We are in contact with the Wilton Police Department and they have confirmed that the online posts are nonspecific and repeat broad rumors. We have no information that suggests any credible threats to any specific schools either in Wilton or anywhere else.”