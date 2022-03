WILTON — The school district’s leader has been bestowed a top honor by the Connecticut Parent Teachers Association.

Wilton’s Kevin Smith has been named the “Outstanding Superintendent” of the year for the state. Each year, the Connecticut PTA awards one Connecticut superintendent the honored distinction.

“It was a complete surprise,” Smith said Wednesday. “I returned to my office yesterday and was greeted with a bouquet of flowers and a note informing me of the nomination and selection. I'm very humbled to be thought of.”

According to the CT PTA, nominees are judged based on their proficiency in successfully leading their districts having strong communication skills, being an active member in their communities, maintaining a high degree of professionalism and providing opportunities for others on their team to grow.

Smith said that he doesn’t just appreciate the work of his colleagues, but considers himself lucky to work with them.

“I have the privilege of leading and working alongside so many unbelievably dedicated colleagues,” he said. “From our bus drivers, custodians, clerical and support staff to our nurses, paraprofessionals, teachers and administrators, collectively our staff members demonstrate a singular shared commitment to the support and education of Wilton's children.”

Smith didn’t just have the support of the state PTA, but letters of recommendation and support flooded in from the Wilton Public Schools PTA.

According to a release announcing the news, the local PTAs collected more than 40 letters of support from members of the community.

“We feel so fortunate to live in a town that has such a wonderful leader of the educational system,” the Wilton PTAs said in their joint nomination letter.

For Smith, the feeling was mutual.

“As a school system, we know we have the unwavering support of our community and parents,” Smith said. “I consider it a gift to be able to live and work in Wilton and an honor to be able to lead this amazing system.”