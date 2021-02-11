Wilton superintendent: Two more positive COVID-19 cases in district

Hearst /

WILTON — Two more school community members in the district have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a report released by Superintendent Kevin Smith.

The release stated that individuals in the Wilton High School community and Miller-Driscoll School community had tested positive. Wilton schools disclosed its current COVID-19 tracker with the release, which points to the individual in the Miller-Driscoll community being a student, who is under self-isolation. Wilton High School currently has three students and one staff member under self-isolation after testing positive.