Wilton superintendent: Two more positive COVID-19 cases in district

J.D. Freda
Wilton Schools Superintendent Kevin Smith has announced that two school community members, one in Wilton High School and one in Miller-Driscoll School, have tested positive for COVID-19.

WILTON — Two more school community members in the district have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a report released by Superintendent Kevin Smith.

The release stated that individuals in the Wilton High School community and Miller-Driscoll School community had tested positive. Wilton schools disclosed its current COVID-19 tracker with the release, which points to the individual in the Miller-Driscoll community being a student, who is under self-isolation. Wilton High School currently has three students and one staff member under self-isolation after testing positive.

Last week, a school community member at Cider Mill School was reported to have tested positive for COVID-19. The district did not specify whether the person was a student or staff member.

As of Thursday evening, the district has four students and two staff members isolating after testing positive. It also has 20 students deemed to have had “close contact” with positive individuals, who are quarantining, as well as five staff members under the same category.

“I would like to remind all members of our Miller-Driscoll, Cider Mill, Middlebrook and Wilton High School communities to continue to self-monitor daily for symptoms. If you begin to develop symptoms of illness, please stay home and consult with your physician,” Smith said in the statement.