Wilton summer concert bands announced

The Wilton Parks and Recreation Department has announced its band line up for the 2019 Wilton Summer Concert Series that begins July 14.

All local acts, the bands are:

Wilton Acoustic Summer Showcase — July 14 — Schenck’s Island.

The Defibrillators — July 21 — Schenck’s Island.

The Treeshakers — July 28 — Merwin Meadows.

Joni & The Keepers — Aug. 4 — Merwin Meadows.

All concerts will take place on Sunday evenings from 5 to 7 p.m. Seating at Schenck’s Island is on the island and across the river at The Chess Park.

The concerts are free and concert goers are encouraged to set up a blanket or chair, bring a picnic, and sit back and enjoy the music. In case of inclement weather, call 203-454-5188.

Wilton Summer Acoustic Showcase features local acoustic guitar talents headed by Jeff Fox, a lifelong Fairfield County resident and musician. Jeff performs solo, with the Wilton rock cover band The Defibrillators and annually as part of Wilton Rocks for Food All Stars. Matt Greene is a longtime Wilton resident and musician, playing with the band Bob’s Your Uncle, as well as Acoustic Wilton and Wilton Rocks for Food All Stars. Scottish singer-songwriter Kathy Muir conjures enlightened songs that paint vivid landscapes of her journey as she transforms elements of pop and folk into new sounds. Ray Bryant is a Wilton resident and musician who performs solo as well as part of the group Jay and Ray, entertaining both children and grown-ups alike with their energetic and hands-on musical performances.

The Defibrillators, a local Fairfield County cover band specializing in 60s to 90s rock favorites, formed during the summer of 2017 to take part in Wilton Rocks for Food All Stars. The group continued adding new covers and began playing throughout the county, including performing as part of Wilton’s first Food Truck Festival in the fall of 2018. Band members include: Graham Sultan, vocals; Jeff Fox, vocals/guitar; Mark Dodman, guitar; Tim Flanagan, bass; David MacNamara, drums; and Tom Santacroche, keys. The Defibrillators will welcome several local Wilton musician friends for a special introductory performance to start off the show.

The Treeshakers go from a whisper to a roar and back again. With soulful original songs along with blues and popular cover tunes, this is a Roots-Rock Americana band fronted by Wilton resident Donna Savage.

Joni & The Keepers will close out the series. An acoustic trio comprised of Wilton locals Joni Wallace, John Taylor, and Mac Johnston, the diverse group brings guitar, mandolin, and violin to a wide range of musical genres from folk and country, to rock and alternative.

The cost of the concert is being by underwritten by The FAIR Group — William Raveis Real Estate, Wilton Kiwanis, and Lynne and Paul Vanderslice.

Corporate or individual contributions in any amount are welcome. Visit the Wilton Parks and Recreation Department at wiltonct.org or email Sarah Gioffre at sarah.gioffre@wiltonct.org for information on how to make a contribution. Questions about the concert series, may be directed to Steve Pierce at steve.pierce@wiltonct.org.