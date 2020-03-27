Wilton suffers first coronavirus deaths

WILTON — Two elderly Wilton residents have succumbed to COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, according to a statement issued Thursday night by First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice.

She did not identify the residents, but said the deaths caused her to think of Wilton’s residents 65 and older, many of whom served their country during World War II, the Korean War or the Vietnam War.

While many thank these veterans for their past service, she urged people to put those words into deeds by behaving as if they have the virus and staying home so as not to put others, particularly the elderly, in danger of contracting the disease.

Vanderslice added that she learned the state Department of Public Health soon will only be able to provide approximate numbers of people in the state with COVID-19, that as the pandemic continues it will count only those in the hospital and those who have died.

“In Wilton, we know that is already true, as today’s report from CT DPH indicates that there are still 17 laboratory-confirmed cases in Wilton, while the Wilton Public Health Department is aware of at least 20 laboratory-confirmed cases,” she said.

She asked people if they have received a confirmed or presumptive positive test result and have not been contacted by the Wilton Health Department to reach out themselves. The health department can be reached at 203-563-0175.