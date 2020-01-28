Wilton subdivision comes back for another try

WILTON — A new attempt to build a subdivision on Cannon Road will be the subject of a public hearing before the Wilton Planning and Zoning Commission on Feb. 10.

The application for a five-lot subdivision is the latest attempt to build on a 55-acre property. Previous attempts included the withdrawal of an application in 2016 for an eight-lot subdivision on about 10 acres of upland area with 45 acres set aside in a conservation easement. The property is in an R-2A residential zone and contains significant wetlands. It is classified as forest land under Public Act 490.

A new application for the subdivision was submitted in 2018, that was ultimately denied. The property was then sold in September 2018 by LTWJ LLC to Cannonwoods LLC for $750,000, based at 490 Danbury Road and registered with the secretary of the state in August 2018. The co-owner is listed as Dominick Polito with the Wilton assessor’s office.

The property is assessed at $754,000 but appraised at $2.17 million.

The application seeks to build five homes on lots ranging from two to four acres on the property that is in an R-2A zone. A sixth lot of 40 acres is not listed as a building lot and the plan indicates future development would be subject to Planning and Zoning Commission approval. The remaining seven acres is listed as open space.

According to the application, R-2A zoning requires a minumum of two acres and 25 feet of street frontage. Four of the five lots would be served by a common driveway. Each lot would have its own septic system and well.

The Inland Wetlands Commission approved the application on Dec. 12, 2019.