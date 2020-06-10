Wilton students win honors for citizenship

Wilton High School student Elijah Ackerman holds Connecticut Association of Schools awards for the Socks for Soldiers and St. Baldrick's programs that were given out virtually on June 9.

WILTON — Wilton High School was well represented at the Connecticut Association of Schools awards program this year, receiving honors for its Socks for Soldiers and St. Baldrick’s programs. Both programs were recognized with the association’s Educational Citizenship Award.

At the June 9 awards ceremony that was presented via Zoom, Socks for Soldiers was represented by Jake Zeyher, Jack Savarese, Connor Burke and Elijah Ackerman. Connor and Elijah also represented St. Baldrick’s.

Throughout the school year, Socks for Soldiers collects socks and personal hygiene items that are sent to active military personnel and veterans through Provisions for Patriots in Georgia and Homes for the Brave in Bridgeport. Despite the pandemic, Socks for Soldiers collected more than 225 pairs of socks this spring that will be sent to both organizations.

St. Baldrick’s is an annual fundraising campaign in which students volunteer to have their heads shaved for donations. The money raised — the goal this year was $20,000 - is used for pediatric cancer research through the St. Baldrick’s Foundation. This year’s event, at which 45 students, teachers and administrators planned to participate on March 16, was canceled but the “shavees” managed to go bald either in small groups or individually at home.

Wilton High School guidance counselor Daniel Pompa oversees both programs.