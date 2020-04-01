Wilton students spread some comfort with pizza

Wilton Police Officer Frank Razzaia accepts a delivery of pizzas on behalf of the department courtesy of students and families of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Academy in Wilton, Conn. March 2020 Wilton Police Officer Frank Razzaia accepts a delivery of pizzas on behalf of the department courtesy of students and families of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Academy in Wilton, Conn. March 2020 Photo: Contributed Photo / Our Lady Of Fatima Academy Photo: Contributed Photo / Our Lady Of Fatima Academy Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Wilton students spread some comfort with pizza 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

WILTON — When students and families of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Academy in Wilton wanted to say “thank you” to hospital workers and emergency responders during the COVID-19 pandemic, their thoughts turned to one of the ultimate comfort foods — pizza.

The “Fatima Family,” as the school community often calls itself, partnered with Letizia’s Pizza to provide dozens of pies to Norwalk Hospital and Wilton police, fire and EMS workers.

Letizia’s, on Main Avenue on the Norwalk-Wilton town line, generously reduced the price of the pizza to maximize the impact of the school’s fundraising for this project.

Letizia’s Matt Nuzio personally delivered 20 pizzas to Norwalk Hospital, 10 pizzas to the Wilton Police Department, 10 pizzas to Wilton Volunteer Ambulance Corps, and 10 pizzas to the Wilton Fire Department on behalf of the students and families.

The deliveries included notes from the students thanking healthcare workers and emergency responders for all they are doing. “Service above self” is a practice the school works very hard to instill.

For more information about Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Academy, visit olfacademy.org or email Principal Stanley Steele, ssteele@olfcatholic.org.