Wilton students raise funds to fight leukemia and lymphoma

Wilton High School sophomores Jenna Bonafide and Donatella Scaturchio are running a seven week campaign to raise $10,000 for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

WILTON — Wilton High School sophomores, Donatella Scaturchio and Jenna Bonafide have a lofty goal. The pair are aiming to raise $10,000 over the course of seven weeks for the benefit of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

For their efforts, the girls have been nominated to represent the Wilton community in the society’s 2020 Students of The Year campaign as Team Wilton Warriors.

The girls started their fundraising efforts on Jan. 23 and will conclude them on March 12.

They are participating in a number of events over the course of their campaign, including holding a bake sale this Saturday, Feb. 22, at Village Market, and holding a raffle on Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Conservatory of Dance Competition Showcase, where they are both students.

In addition, a number of local restaurants have agreed to donate a portion of their sales on certain nights for their cause.

The mission of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (LLS) is to cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin’s disease and myeloma and improve the quality of life for patients and their families.

The society’s work has personal meaning for Donatella, who has family members who have been affected by this type of cancer. Last year, her sister raised $5,000 for LLS, and she is hoping her work with Jenna can double that.

“We just want to help this wonderful cause,” said Jenna. “We appreciate the merchants and restaurants that have shown us support,” she said.

Students nominated for the 2020 Students of The Year campaign are eligible to receive scholarships based on their fundraising and awareness efforts.

“We are so excited to be able to make a difference in our community in this way,” the girls said.

Upcoming events supporting Jenna and Donatella’s campaign for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society:

Wednesday, Feb. 19: Restaurant Night at Match Burger Lobster, 580 Riverside Avenue, Westport — 10 percent of all sales will go to LLS.

Saturday, Feb. 22 and Sunday, Feb. 23: Restaurant Night at Wilton Pizza, 202 Town Green, Wilton — 15 percent of all sales with flier will go to LLS.

Saturday, Feb. 22: Bake sale and raffle basket sale at Village Market, 108 Old Ridgefield Road, Wilton.

Wednesday, Feb. 26: Restaurant Night at Bianco Rosso, 151 Old Ridgefield Road, Wllton — 10 percent of all sales with mention of LLS.

Sunday, Feb. 29: Raffle basket sale and winner drawn at the Conservatory of Dance Competition Showcase at Wilton High School at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Go to events.lls.org/ctwhv/CTWHVSOY20/wwarriors to learn more about Donatella and Jenna and Team Wilton Warriors, or to make a donation to their LLS campaign.