Wilton students raise awareness of domestic violence

Wilton High School Teen PeaceWorks members Jeanette Rosenthal and Justin Rosenthal, participated in placing 77 purple pinwheels in front of Wilton police headquarters.

WILTON — Wilton High School’s Teen PeaceWorks club continued its annual tradition of raising awareness of domestic violence during October, which is recognized as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

In the past, club members have tied purple ribbons around trees in Wilton Center. The last few years they have placed purple pinwheels in front of police headquarters at 240 Danbury Road, in connection with Wilton’s Domestic Violence Task Force.

This year, the club placed 77 pinwheels, each representing a domestic violence incident police responded to since Oct. 1, 2019.

PeaceWorks is a prevention education project of the Domestic Violence Crisis Center (DVCC) that provides school programs focused on peaceful conflict resolution, recognizing and maintaining healthy interpersonal relationships, and recognizing and reducing aggression, antisocial behavior, bullying, harassment and intolerance.