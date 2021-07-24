Wilton students on Spring 2021 Dean's Commendation List, graduates

The following students from Wilton have made the Dean’s Commendation List at Gettysburg College in Gettysburg, Pa., for the Spring 2021 semester, for having a quality point average in the range of a 3.3 to a 3.59 for a semester’s work.

Daniel Fitzgerald,

Michael Hueglin, and

Emily Kesselman.

The following students from Wilton have recently graduated from the Rochester Insitute of Technology, (RIT), which is located in Rochester, N.Y., in the school’s Class of 2021, during the 2020-2021 academic year.

Judi Silliere received a Bachelor of Science in applied arts and sciences,

Emily Zimmerman received a Bachelor of Science in computer science, and

Alex Wisdom received a Bachelor of Fine Arts in film and animation.