Wilton students head to history championships

Wilton High School students Alexander, left, and Lukas Koutsoukos show off the medals they won at the Lower Hudson History Bee & Bowl competition on Jan. 11.

WILTON — The Wilton High School varsity and JV history teams participated at the Lower Hudson History Bee & Bowl competition on Jan. 11.

Alexander Koutsoukos, 12th grade, won the gold medal in the varsity division and Lukas Koutsoukos, ninth grade, won the JV division.

In the team competition Lukas, playing solo, got the gold in the JV division, while Alexander, playing solo, came in third in the varsity division.

Both players also won their respective divisions in geography.

They both qualified for National History Bee & Bowl and U.S. Geography Championships to be held April 23-26 in Arlington, Va., and the International History and Geography Olympiads to be held in the Caribbean in July.