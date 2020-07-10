Wilton students graduate from Wooster

Wooster School held a socially distanced graduation on July 6. Wooster School held a socially distanced graduation on July 6. Photo: Contributed Photo / Wooster School Photo: Contributed Photo / Wooster School Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wilton students graduate from Wooster 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Five Wilton students participated in the Wooster School’s graduation ceremony on July 6: Luke Borrero, Emma Delattre, Dayo Garritano, Georgie O'Connell, Nicole Van Pelt.

At the socially distant event, Head of School Matt Byrnes encouraged students to “Be a learner always. Learn about the world and learn about yourself. Practice listening to others so that you can be more honest with yourself.

“But be strong and believe in yourself — even in times of doubt. Do this and when the storms come — and they will — you’ll be ready to act, but also to find that place of refuge which you’ll need to survive and thrive.”