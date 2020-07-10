  • Wooster School held a socially distanced graduation on July 6. Photo: Contributed Photo / Wooster School / Wilton Bulletin Contributed

    Wooster School held a socially distanced graduation on July 6.

    Photo: Contributed Photo / Wooster School
Photo: Contributed Photo / Wooster School
Photo: Contributed Photo / Wooster School

Five Wilton students participated in the Wooster School’s graduation ceremony on July 6: Luke Borrero, Emma Delattre, Dayo Garritano, Georgie O'Connell, Nicole Van Pelt.

At the socially distant event, Head of School Matt Byrnes encouraged students to “Be a learner always. Learn about the world and learn about yourself. Practice listening to others so that you can be more honest with yourself.

“But be strong and believe in yourself — even in times of doubt. Do this and when the storms come — and they will — you’ll be ready to act, but also to find that place of refuge which you’ll need to survive and thrive.”