Wilton students graduate from Wooster
Photo: Contributed Photo / Wooster School
Five Wilton students participated in the Wooster School’s graduation ceremony on July 6: Luke Borrero, Emma Delattre, Dayo Garritano, Georgie O'Connell, Nicole Van Pelt.
At the socially distant event, Head of School Matt Byrnes encouraged students to “Be a learner always. Learn about the world and learn about yourself. Practice listening to others so that you can be more honest with yourself.
“But be strong and believe in yourself — even in times of doubt. Do this and when the storms come — and they will — you’ll be ready to act, but also to find that place of refuge which you’ll need to survive and thrive.”
