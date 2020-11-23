Wilton students get ready for St. Baldrick’s Day

Members of Wilton High School's St. Baldrick's leadership team for 2020-21 include, from left, Christian Theoharidies, Brendan Sullivan, Quinn Wiseman and Andrew Rubsam.

WILTON — Wilton High School’s annual St. Baldrick’s head-shaving fundraiser to fight childhood cancer is set for Tuesday, March 23, in the school cafeteria. Online registration to participate is open and donations are welcome.

Always a festive event, the annual fundraiser supports the St. Baldrick’s Foundation, an international organization that raises awareness and funds to fight pediatric cancer.

In solidarity with children who lose their hair to cancer treatments, participants in a St. Baldrick’s event shave their heads in exchange for donations toward cancer research. The simple concept has proved to be an effective fundraiser over the years.

Since its founding in 2000, the St. Baldrick’s Foundation has raised over $300 million with head shavings in 18 countries, and more than 500,000 heads shaved.

The program started at Wilton High School in 2007 in honor of a local child diagnosed with stage IV neuroblastoma at age 2, who is now cancer-free.

Each year, students and staff participate. Despite the pandemic, more than $19,000 was raised last March. This year, the school’s leadership team is hoping to exceed that amount.

Wilton High School students and faculty members who plan to have their heads shaved should register online at st.baldricks.org before Feb. 21. The snow date for the event is March 25.

Questions may be directed to the group’s faculty organizer, Dann Pompa at pompad@wiltonps.org or student lead organizer, Elijah Ackerman, at 22ackermane@wiltonps.org.