Wilton students find ‘Reading Rocks’

The Reading Rocks fundraising read-a-thon is underway at Cider Mill and Miller-Driscoll schools. One of the highlights of the program is Dress Like A Rock Star Day on Jan. 24.

More than 1,600 students in Miller-Driscoll and Cider Mill schools are participating in this year’s Reading Rocks program.

The program is a read-a-thon that encourages young students to have fun reading while raising money for the Wilton Education Foundation. The program kicked off on Jan. 10, when students were given pledge forms.

The forms due back on Jan. 24, which will be marked by Dress Like A Rock Star Day. To celebrate, the Middlebrook Orchestra will be at Cider Mill to play some ROCKestra and the Cider Mill orchestra may join in as well.

Reading takes place from Jan. 25 through Feb. 8. Each child chooses their own goal and all kinds of reading qualify: independent reading, reading with an adult or sibling, looking through a picture book, reading via Skype with a grandma, grandpa or other family member.

This is the ninth year for the Reading Rocks program. In the first eight years, more than $300,000 was raised for Wilton schools and helped fund:

Middlebrook Makerspace.

Cider Mill virtual reality technology lab.

Miller-Driscoll student-run postal center.

Miller-Driscoll TV/Recording Studio.

Odyssey of the Mind sponsorship.

Professional development for teachers.

Leading the program once again are Jen Carvajal and Kiki Cross, who thanked “the Stroup family for sponsoring the program, as well as all the students and their families and friends who have supported it.”

Those who do not have a student in school, but would also like to contribute, may do so online at https://wiltoneducationfoundation.org/events-programs/reading-rocks.