Wilton students excel in music and choir

Wilton High School students qualified for Western Region music ensembles.

Nearly two dozen Wilton High School students qualified for Western Region music ensembles, presented by the Connecticut Music Educators Association.

The students auditioned and were chosen to represent Wilton among the best musicians in this quadrant of the state. They will perform in January with the selected students from surrounding schools, and have the opportunity to audition for All-State honors in February.

Additionally, Nicholas Linn recently particiapted in the All-National Choir in Orlando, Fla.

The school’s music department will celebrate these students, and invites the entire Wilton community to its “Holiday Spectacular,” a winter-themed celebration of music featuring the combined orchestras, combined choirs, Wind Ensemble, and Jazz Ensemble 1.

The concert will be Wednesday, Dec. 18, at 7:30 p.m. in the Clune Center at 395 Danbury Road.

The students are:

Band: Connie Gao, Christian Harris, Fiona O’Halloran, Isadore Palacpac, Moses Trujillo.

Jazz Band: Isadore Palacpac.

Choir: Brycen Addison, Sarah Bates, Anna Clark, Matthew Farago, Edwin Gregory, Matthew Huang, Jubair Huq, Nicholas Lin, Fiona O’Halloran, Thomas Petrillo, Christopher Tovar, Adarsh Varghese

Orchestra: Matthew Huang, Jeeshan Huq, Gayathri Kaimal, Lukas Koutsoukos, Johnny Shiller, Anjo Therattil, Nathan Wang, Joshua Zheng.