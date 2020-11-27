Wilton students earn honors, Dean’s Awards

Here is the latest list of student briefs that was recently submitted to the Wilton Bulletin for publication in print, and online.

New York Institute of Technology (NYIT)

Sarah Souza has been named to the Spring 2020 Presidential Honor List at the New York Institute of Technology, (NYIT), for achieving a minimum semester GPA, (grade point average), of a 3.7, and completing at least 12 credit hours without any incomplete grades.

Bowdoin College

Francesca Cawley and Kate Tapscott have been honored as Sarah and James Bowdoin Scholars at Bowdoin College for being in the top 20 percent of each class for the previous academic year, 2019-2020, and are also Sarah and James Bowdoin Book Award winners for earning a grade point average (GPA) of 4.0 at the school.

Colgate University

Jane Ogden, Meredith Rappaport, Paige Keating and Olivia Borden have each been awarded the spring 2020 Dean’s Award for Academic Excellence at Colgate University for receiving a term grade point average, (GPA), of a 3.3 or higher while completing at least three courses for a conventional letter grade.