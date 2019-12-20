Wilton students deliver socks for the holidays

Socks for Soldiers club members, from left, Tyler Casey, Sam Gioffre, Ryan Leung, James Vollmer, Jack Savarese. Roen Crameri, Jake Zeyher, Dom Polito, Connor Burke, and Eli Ackerman get ready to deliver their Christmas collection of socks. less Socks for Soldiers club members, from left, Tyler Casey, Sam Gioffre, Ryan Leung, James Vollmer, Jack Savarese. Roen Crameri, Jake Zeyher, Dom Polito, Connor Burke, and Eli Ackerman get ready to deliver their ... more Photo: Contributed Photo / Wilton High School Photo: Contributed Photo / Wilton High School Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Wilton students deliver socks for the holidays 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

The program coordinators for Wilton High School’s Socks for Soldiers campaign have been at it again, making another delivery to Homes for the Brave in Bridgeport on Dec. 19. The club already mailed 50 pairs of socks to Provisions for Patriots in Pooler, Ga.

The boxes brought to Homes for the Brave included food, gloves, scarves, comfy socks for men and women — and, of course, the club’s signature white socks. While there, the boys met with former Wilton students who are volunteers and employees and discussed the real needs and wants of the residents.

The group also sent socks and snack food to a former classmate serving in Afghanistan.

Planning is underway for a Valentine’s Day drive that will begin in mid-January.