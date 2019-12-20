  • Socks for Soldiers club members, from left, Tyler Casey, Sam Gioffre, Ryan Leung, James Vollmer, Jack Savarese. Roen Crameri, Jake Zeyher, Dom Polito, Connor Burke, and Eli Ackerman get ready to deliver their Christmas collection of socks. Photo: Contributed Photo / Wilton High School / Wilton Bulletin Contributed

    Socks for Soldiers club members, from left, Tyler Casey, Sam Gioffre, Ryan Leung, James Vollmer, Jack Savarese. Roen Crameri, Jake Zeyher, Dom Polito, Connor Burke, and Eli Ackerman get ready to deliver their Christmas collection of socks.

    Socks for Soldiers club members, from left, Tyler Casey, Sam Gioffre, Ryan Leung, James Vollmer, Jack Savarese. Roen Crameri, Jake Zeyher, Dom Polito, Connor Burke, and Eli Ackerman get ready to deliver their

    Photo: Contributed Photo / Wilton High School
The program coordinators for Wilton High School’s Socks for Soldiers campaign have been at it again, making another delivery to Homes for the Brave in Bridgeport on Dec. 19. The club already mailed 50 pairs of socks to Provisions for Patriots in Pooler, Ga.

The boxes brought to Homes for the Brave included food, gloves, scarves, comfy socks for men and women — and, of course, the club’s signature white socks. While there, the boys met with former Wilton students who are volunteers and employees and discussed the real needs and wants of the residents.

The group also sent socks and snack food to a former classmate serving in Afghanistan.

Planning is underway for a Valentine’s Day drive that will begin in mid-January.