Wilton students collect winter items for soldiers and veterans
Photo: Wilton High School / Contributed Photo
WILTON — Following their first collection of the year, the student members of Socks for Soldiers at Wilton High School donated 48 pairs of socks to Provisions for Patriots, in Georgia, 60 to Kick for Nick, and 151 pair to Homes for the Brave in Bridgeport.
In its second drive, the club will be collecting outerwear - gloves, scarves, mitten, and sweats — as well as heavy socks. Donations of non-perishable food and hygiene items will also be welcome.
The second drive will take place from Nov. 30 through Dec. 18.
