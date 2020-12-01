Wilton students collect winter items for soldiers and veterans

Wilton High School students Elijah Ackerman and Tyler Casey hold bags of socks to be donated to soldiers and veterans. The socks were collected by the Socks for Soldiers club during its Veterans Day drive.

WILTON — Following their first collection of the year, the student members of Socks for Soldiers at Wilton High School donated 48 pairs of socks to Provisions for Patriots, in Georgia, 60 to Kick for Nick, and 151 pair to Homes for the Brave in Bridgeport.

In its second drive, the club will be collecting outerwear - gloves, scarves, mitten, and sweats — as well as heavy socks. Donations of non-perishable food and hygiene items will also be welcome.

The second drive will take place from Nov. 30 through Dec. 18.