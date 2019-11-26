Wilton students collect socks and more for soldiers

Connor Burke, Jake Zeyher, and Jack Savarese deliver socks from the Socks for Soldiers Veterans Day drive to Homes for the Brave in Bridgeport.

Hard on the heels of their delivery to Homes for the Brave in Bridgeport on Veterans Day, Socks for Soldiers at Wilton High School has begun a holiday collection.

The club is collecting new white tube socks, non-perishable food items, gloves, scarves, mittens, “warm fuzzy socks,” and hygiene items. This drive will end on Dec. 16 for USA soldiers.

There are donation boxes outside the high school’s main office on the second floor lobby and outside Daniel Pompa’s door in the school counseling wing.

Students running Socks for Soldiers delivered via mail and in person the socks and other items collected during their Veterans Day Drive and to date they have provided soldiers and veterans with more than 13,500 pairs of socks since the effort began in December 2008.

The club has supported Homes for the Brave in Bridgeport and works with Bill Madaras to support soldiers through the Kick for Nick program. The club also sends items to the Provisions for Patriots Program in Indiana.