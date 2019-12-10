Wilton students collect for Toys for Tots

Each year students at Middlebrook School collect donations for the Toys for Tots program. Above, are some of the students who worked on the collection last year. This year's collection runs through Dec. 13. Each year students at Middlebrook School collect donations for the Toys for Tots program. Above, are some of the students who worked on the collection last year. This year's collection runs through Dec. 13. Photo: Contributed Photo / Middlebrook School Photo: Contributed Photo / Middlebrook School Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Wilton students collect for Toys for Tots 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

Middlebrook’s student government is running a Toys for Tots collection through Friday, Dec. 13. A group of about 30 students meets each Thursday morning with teacher Marni Kiernan to discuss, plan, and promote service projects and other events throughout the year.

Along with the Toys for Tots drive, which the students have organized the last few years, they have also hosted a Veterans Day eremony, run a supply drive for the PFC Nicholas Madaras home in Bridgeport, and planned spirit weeks and celebrations.

Last year, the students held a bake sale that raised more than $500, all of which went to purchase toys and games for children in need.