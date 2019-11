Wilton students collect 400 pairs of socks

Members of Socks for Soldiers are, standing, from left, Roen Crameri, James Vollmer, Sam Gioffre, Eli Ackerman, Tyler Casey and Ryan Leung. Sitting are Dom Polito, Connor Burke, Jake Zeyher and Jack Savarese.

Nearly 400 pairs of socks were collected in the Socks for Soldiers Veterans Day Drive at Wilton High School. The students also collected four boxes of food and personal hygiene items.

The students will deliver the boxes this week to the Homes for the Brave in Bridgeport. The socks will be shared with Homes for the Brave, Provisions for Patriots in Indiana and the soldiers served via Kick for Nick.