Wilton students bring greetings to senior residents

Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Academy students bring signs, cards and songs to Brookdale Senior Assisted Living facility in Wilton.

WILTON — Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Academy, a Pre-K through 8th grade school in Wilton, recently organized a student outreach project to bring some cheer to senior residents at Brookdale Senior Assisted Living in Wilton.

Tracey Bonafide, a parent at the school, led an effort for students to create greeting cards for the residents. Bonafide is also the choreographer for the school play, “The Wizard of Oz,” which was supposed to be performed this spring.

Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, the planned May performance dates were canceled. Nevertheless, several of the play’s cast members performed songs they had been rehearsing for the show when the cards were delivered. The students sang their songs from the parking lot while residents and staff looked on from windows.

