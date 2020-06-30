Wilton student wins theater award

WILTON — Dayo Garritano, a Wilton student who attends the Wooster School, was named best lead actor in a musical during this year’s Halo Awards, presented June 23-25 on YouTube.

Dayo, who competed against four other students, was recognized for his role as Archibald Craven in “The Secret Garden.”

He was also nominated as best male standout performance in an ensemble production for the school’s presentation of “The Dining Room;” and with his schoolmate Meghan Bourgeault for best performance by a couple or dynamic duo in a musical for “The Sceret Garden.”

The play, performed in late February and early March, tells the story of the gloomy Misselthwaite Manor, where Mary Lennox, recently orphaned in India by the cholera epidemic of 1906, now lives. With only ghosts for playmates, she sets out to unlock the secrets of both garden and hall. Along the way she discovers an unknown cousin, a magical boy who talks with animals, and the healing power of nature.

The awards honor high school students’ achievements in all aspects of theater. Awards are given for acting, choreography, lighting, design, stage management, special effects and more. Judges attend performances throughout the year and submit evaluations for each show. This year 83 high schools from Connecticut competed.