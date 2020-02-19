Wilton student will appear in ‘The Secret Garden’

Dayo Garritano of Wilton, at far right, joins his classmates in a production of The Secret Garden at the Wooster School. Dayo Garritano of Wilton, at far right, joins his classmates in a production of The Secret Garden at the Wooster School. Photo: Contributed Photo / Wooster School Photo: Contributed Photo / Wooster School Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wilton student will appear in ‘The Secret Garden’ 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WILTON — Dayo Garritano, a Wilton resident who attends The Wooster School, will perform in a presentation of “The Secret Garden.” This timeless tale includes classic characters and memorable songs that you will never forget.

Dayo Garritano star as Archibald Craven, a title role originated on Broadway by Tony Award-winner Mandy Patinkin.

The play tells the story of the gloomy Misselthwaite Manor, where Mary Lennox, recently orphaned in India by the cholera epidemic of 1906, now lives. With only ghosts for playmates, she sets out to unlock the secrets of both garden and hall. Along the way she discovers an unknown cousin, a magical boy who talks with animals, and the healing power of nature.

Performances will be held in the Black Box Theatre on the campus at 91 Miry Brook Road, Danbury, on:

Friday, Feb. 28, at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 29, at 2 and 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 5, at 7 p.m.

Friday, March 6 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 7 at 2 and 7:30 p.m.

All tickets are $15 which are available at woosterschool.org/secretgarden.