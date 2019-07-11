Wilton student’s STEM achievement recognized

Harry Amadeo is congratulated by Lauren Feris and Chris Speights of Sikorsky Aircraft at a luncheon at Fairfield University recognizing students for their academic excellence in STEM subjects.

Harry Amadeo of Wilton, a junior at King School, was among 42 high school juniors from Fairfield and New Haven counties who were honored by Fairfield University’s School of Engineering and Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation at the 23rd annual STEM Awards Luncheon at the university on June 4. The students were nominated by their respective principals and teachers for their excellence in the study of STEM subjects — science, technology, engineering, and math.

At the luncheon, keynote speaker Chris Speights, director of Systems Engineering at Sikorsky Aircraft in Stratford, described company founder Igor Sikorsky’s vision to use a helicopter’s vertical landing technology to save lives, and encouraged the young scholars in attendance to realize their potential to be the next generation’s leaders in heroic innovation.

When it comes to medical, social, and environmental issues, he told them, “It’s not going to be the media or the politicians who solve the world’s challenges; it’s going to be the engineers.”